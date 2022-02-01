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10 Year Old Boy Dies, Goes To Heaven & tells of WW3 & Demonic Fallen Angles Invading Earth!!
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137 views • February 01, 2022
10 year Old Jeremy died for 40 minutes and was taken to Heaven where he seen Jesus and was shown World War 3 and the coming "Alien" Deception also known as Demonic Beings. They will invade earth and wage war against the people on this earth. Jeremy's mother gives his testimony after he died at age 13. This testimony tells graphic details of what he saw happen on earth and also the babies that he seen in heaven!
https://www.y3shua.com
https://www.facebook.com/worldpeaceshareifucare
https://www.facebook.com/jesusisthelightofthisworld
https://www.y3shua.com
https://www.facebook.com/worldpeaceshareifucare
https://www.facebook.com/jesusisthelightofthisworld
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