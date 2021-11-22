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Thomas Paine: The Evils of Paper Money
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62 views • November 22, 2021
While most people associate support for sound money with founders like Thomas Jefferson and James Madison, in 1786 Thomas Paine issued a blistering attack on fiat money, writing that the “evils of paper money have no end.”
Path to Liberty: November 22, 2021
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Path to Liberty: November 22, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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