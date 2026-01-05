You will not see this on TV: Venezuelans in the streets asking for the release of the kidnapped hostages

"You will not see these images on TV, they are millions of Venezuelans walking the streets of Venezuela asking for the release of the hostage Nicolas Maduro, kidnapped by the US imperialist terrorists.

The mercenary press only puts images of squalid salesmen abroad who celebrate invading "their country", but never shows you the Venezuelans who live in Venezuela and who ask for Maduro's return.

The media should be judged as accomplices of war crimes, their lies are weapons used to justify genocides and invasions against other innocent peoples."

https://x.com/DaniMayakovski/status/2008055046462648665?t=QuVnI_ZXlQqtz-LwyDgUgw&s=19