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A Valley Destroyed - The Story of Monte Lake and Paxton Valley - Part 01
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125 views • August 21, 2021
In mid July a fire was sparked in the Douglas Lake Ranch zone. Roughly 40km away, the people of Monte Lake and Paxton Valley would have never expected it would hit their doorstep, but it did. On August 5th the fire tore through the community and information was scarcely available on what actually occurred. I decided to make my way in passed main road closures via a number of backroads and into the valley so I could investigate what occurred and what the BCWS and people of Paxton Valley and Monte Lake were doing about it. What I witnessed inside was shocking.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ToiVJjD_j10
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ToiVJjD_j10
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