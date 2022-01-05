© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Patterns In The Deployment Of Toxic Covid Vaccine Batches
Follow
1
Share
Report
317 views • January 05, 2022
MIRRORED from Back To The Light
VAERS database provided the batches in time sequence, and has records of all the adverse reactions associated with each batch.
So it was a simple task to create a graph showing how toxicity of the batches varied with time over the entire year of 2021.
From the graph we can see when toxic batches were deployed, and how toxic they were.
We can also see WHO deployed them, and how the pharma companies acted in relay, so as to not intrude on each other's time slot
Finally, we can discern the purpose and reason for these toxic deployments - dosage testing etc
VAERS database provided the batches in time sequence, and has records of all the adverse reactions associated with each batch.
So it was a simple task to create a graph showing how toxicity of the batches varied with time over the entire year of 2021.
From the graph we can see when toxic batches were deployed, and how toxic they were.
We can also see WHO deployed them, and how the pharma companies acted in relay, so as to not intrude on each other's time slot
Finally, we can discern the purpose and reason for these toxic deployments - dosage testing etc
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.