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COVID- 19: I See Dead Bodies in the Streets of Africa - Melinda Gates
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113 views • June 23, 2020
When Africans stood together against sending Chinese made COVID-19 Test Kits and health professionals to Africa, there was a reason for that. In this video, Joseph takes a deep look at the Melinda Gate submission that has Africans not just afraid, but on edge.
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