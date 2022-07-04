Five Things You Need in Case Disaster Strikes #shorts

CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇 Do you know what a go-bag is? How prepared are you, should a disaster strike at this very moment? Joseph Lynch, the owner and CEO of Survival Living LLC, a company committed to equipping its clients with the skills necessary to face any uncertainties that the future may hold, enumerates the things that we need to have ready when an emergency situation erupts, and we need to go at a moment’s notice. According to Joseph, people must prepare for any and all disasters that may occur. And the key things people must have ready at all times are: 🍞 Food supplies 💧 Water 💊 Medical supplies 🧯 Security equipment What other essentials will you add to this list? Let us know in the comments.