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Jews for Hitler - The beauty of a tortured soul (jewish anti-bolshevik hero)
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76 views • October 29, 2019
The Beauty of a Tortured Soul. Leonid Kannegiser – a depiction of a hero who sacrificed himself to clear the name of his people (the Jewish people).
Sources:
Roman Gul. Dzerzhinsky, the Beginning of Terror
Mark Aldanov. The Assassination of Uritsky
Arkady Waxberg. From Hell to Heaven and Back
Vitaly Shentalinsky. The Terrorist Poet
(Sources taken from this episodes page on his website: https://gottmituns.ca/the-beauty-of-a-tortured-soul/)
Website: https://gottmituns.ca
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jews_for_hitler/
Support them here: https://gottmituns.ca/support/
What do you think of this? People critical of the jewish people often refer to them as "The Jews" as if they are single entity instead of "jewish people have done this or that" to be able to separate individuals.
Please share your thoughts. I will respond to every comment directed at me. Thanks.
Sources:
Roman Gul. Dzerzhinsky, the Beginning of Terror
Mark Aldanov. The Assassination of Uritsky
Arkady Waxberg. From Hell to Heaven and Back
Vitaly Shentalinsky. The Terrorist Poet
(Sources taken from this episodes page on his website: https://gottmituns.ca/the-beauty-of-a-tortured-soul/)
Website: https://gottmituns.ca
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jews_for_hitler/
Support them here: https://gottmituns.ca/support/
What do you think of this? People critical of the jewish people often refer to them as "The Jews" as if they are single entity instead of "jewish people have done this or that" to be able to separate individuals.
Please share your thoughts. I will respond to every comment directed at me. Thanks.
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