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Royals Hunting Children For Sport
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403 views • November 04, 2019
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It’s been almost two years since we originally reported this, but it’s still happening today. The European Royals are still conducting human hunting parties where teens are raped and killed, and their sex organs are hung like trophies on walls. It’s all part of ritualistic sacrifice that a mysterious cult known as the Ninth Circle is still performing today with the help of the Catholic and Anglican churches. David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
It’s been almost two years since we originally reported this, but it’s still happening today. The European Royals are still conducting human hunting parties where teens are raped and killed, and their sex organs are hung like trophies on walls. It’s all part of ritualistic sacrifice that a mysterious cult known as the Ninth Circle is still performing today with the help of the Catholic and Anglican churches. David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
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