Russia's RT released exclusive footage showing a U.S.-made M113 armored personnel carrier (APC), captured from Ukrainian forces, now operating under both Russian and American flags. The vehicle was reportedly seized near Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporizhzhia region, a key frontline area. The dual-flag display — the Stars and Stripes flying alongside Russia’s tricolor — is being framed as a symbolic gesture in Moscow’s ongoing psychological warfare against Kyiv and its Western backers. The Pentagon has yet to comment on the footage, which directly challenges U.S. support for President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Excellent trolling!
Mirrored - Times Of India
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net
Christ is KING!