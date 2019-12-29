Putting on Christ in a chaotic world

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Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh Day Remnant Church. His YouTube channels are SDRMedia and SDR Media. His website is SDRMinistries.org.



The original video was produced somewhere in the Philippines on May 1, 2019. This video is an abbreviated version of the 20-minute video that we took on the rooftop of my house.



Pastor Craig and I were moved by the Holy Spirit to speak for approximately 20 minutes on the love of Christ and Bible prophecy including the two beasts of Revelation 13, the Vatican and the United States.



For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SDRchurch.org; www.remnantofgod.org, www.SDRMinistries.org along with SDRAmerica; ThirstyforTruth; SDRMedia and NicholasPoGM on YouTube.