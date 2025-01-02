© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️An Australian soldier who stepped on a land mine inside Russia's Kursk region is now begging the government to bring him back home to Australia.
⚡️The 38 year old from Brisbane claims he was fighting North Korean troops in Kursk when a landmine blew off his leg and hand.
Play stupid games = win stupid prizes.