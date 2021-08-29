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THEY DESTROYED SMALL BUSINESSES AND LIVES COMPLETELY
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40 views • August 29, 2021
This was the same aim during Black Friday.. but people were saved by local businesses and farms that werent owned by the government... Now they fixed their mistake by putting mom and pop shops out of business.. 7-11 will be there to serve those with the vaxx id only and so will the other stored that are owned by giant corporations... Dont let mom and pop stores close.. support them before its too late!
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