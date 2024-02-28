Create New Account
EU ERUPTS WITH FARMER PROTESTS - FOOD SHORTAGES IMMINENT
Marjory Wildcraft
Published Yesterday

The protests in Europe are increasing to the point of revolution.  It's not just one country her or there, it's all over.  

farmers are sick and tired and they know: NO FOOD, GOVERNMENTS TOPPLE

The food shortages will begin very soon.  

Learn to grow your own.  

www.BackyardFoodProduction.com


