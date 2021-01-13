© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
New Impeachment NOT About Riots, About Stopping Trump Run in 2024
The effort being put forward by House Democrats to Impeach President Trump for the second time in two years is about blocking Trump from running again in 2024.
Check out our sponsor cloudcoin.global. You can watch my 25 min interview with Sean Worthington here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yd3SbJSVt4Y
----------------
Support Truth in Media by visiting our sponsors:
Cloudcoin https://cloudcoin.global
Pulse Cellular: Use code "TRUTH" for 10% every plan for life.
https://truthinmedia.com/phone
Pure VPN: Military grade vpn protection.
https://truthinmedia.com/vpn
Brave Browser: Open source and built by a team of privacy focused, performance oriented pioneers of the web.
https://truthinmedia.com/brave