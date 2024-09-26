EXHIBIT L: Who’s Who in UN Reform

Like frantic bees, international lawyers have been busy planning a future world. This episode explores the "cross pollination" among various think tanks and organizations seeking United Nations reform and renewal. Many of their leaders are world federalists who advocate a world government.



Professor Vesselin Popovski, educated in Moscow and London, served as a Bulgarian diplomat. He's now working with the Stimson Center to strengthen the UN by rewriting its Charter.



2024 marks, perhaps, the beginning of a process that may culminate in a new paradigm for global governance—maybe even a world federation.



Richard Ponzio helms the Stimson Center in Washington which since 2015 has led the push towards UN Charter review.



Dr Ponzio has long sought to facilitate a UN Charter Review Conference. We show an article in a law journal he wrote on the topic when in graduate school, where he was mentored by veteran world federalist, Tad Daley.



Today, in addition to his work at Stimson, Ponzio helps direct the Academic Council on the United Nations System (ACUNS). Were ever a world government plan to be hatched, ACUNS is one likely incubator. And that's what seems to be happening.



Vesselin Popovski also works with ACUNS, through its liaison office at United Nations University in Tokyo.



O.P. Jindal Global University in India networks with ACUNS. Dr C. Raj Kumar, its founding Vice Chancellor and a Rhodes Scholar, presented a UN report to ACUNS's president at the 2024 Annual Meeting in Tokyo.



A newcomer on the NGO scene is the Center for United Nations Constitutional Research (CUNCR). It calls for a maximalist approach with the creation of a federal world government.



CUNCR collaborates with ACUNS and presented a panel discussion at the ACUNS Annual Meeting in 2020. We show screenshots from Zoom calls between the two groups, showing ACUNS and CUNCR members together, cheek by jowl.



On the board of CUNCR: psychologist, Roger Kotila, Vice President of the radical World Constitution and Parliament Association (WCPA), which has for decades promoted an actual constitution for world government. Kotila leads Democratic World Federalists (DWF) in San Francisco. On the board of THAT organization: Glen Martin, president of WCPA. (I told you this was a buzzing bee hive of activity!)



Mahmoud Sharei, president of CUNCR, wrote his PhD thesis on the constitutionalization of the United Nations through revision of its Charter. These leaders are career world federalists; they wear world government on their sleeves.



Finally, we present footage from a World Constitution and Parliament Association event at O.P. Jindal University in India. We'll be saying much more about WCPA and their long-term vision for world rule in future episodes. Soon we'll see more evidence emerge of a spiritual—even occult—dimension to the world government movement.



The connections among NGOs promoting UN reform are vast and interlocking. While nothing is guaranteed, the next two to four years could be interesting as this network strides toward its ambitious goal: a new world order.