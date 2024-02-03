🚨BREAKING🚨 TAYLOR SWIFT FANS SAY THEY WILL LEAVE THE UNITED STATES IF DONALD TRUMP BECOMES POTUS

Source: https://twitter.com/DonaldTNews/status/1752801779551523304





Thumbnail: https://i.imgur.com/VABrryK.png [BitChute management removed the OG thumb, so here's a substitute - too spicy]





Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 News - 🚨BREAKING: Taylor Swift fans say they will leave the United States if Donald Trump becomes President in 2024. What's your reaction?





NEW - Biden is hoping for an endorsement from Taylor Swift. That is his "anti-Trump" battle plan.





https://www.disclose.tv/id/bkq0g6prfs/





https://www.tiktok.com/discover/Taylor-Swift-says-shell-leave-the-country-if-Donald-Trump-wins-the-presidency-in-2024





https://twitter.com/OneRaceForUSAll/status/1752879346879184963





https://www.wsj.com/articles/taylor-swift-psyop-theory-donald-trump-travis-kelce-nfl-kansas-city-chiefs-joe-biden-288d7091





What does it imply about the political vulnerabilities of Donald Trump that some of his wing men are saying he might lose the 2024 election because of Taylor Swift? As if Ms. Swift weren’t ubiquitous enough, the pop megastar is now a focus for Trumpy internet trolls, who are accusing her of . . . well, read on.





The background is that Ms. Swift has been dating Travis Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, who are going to the Super Bowl after an upset win this past Sunday. The 34-year-old singer endorsed President Biden in 2020, and news reports say the White House hopes she’ll do the same this year. Connect the dots, sheeple.





“I wonder who’s going to win the Super Bowl next month,” Vivek Ramaswamy wrote recently on social media. “And I wonder if there’s a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall.” He told the New York Times he is serious: “What your kind of people call ‘conspiracy theories,’ I simply call an amalgam of collective incentives hiding in plain sight.”





One internet pundit has posted a video, with hundreds of thousands of views, claiming that Ms. Swift’s relationship with Mr. Kelce is a fake “psyop.” This yarn involves the CIA, because of course, as well as George Soros, because of course. The story is that the Super Bowl on Feb. 11 will be rigged so that the Chiefs win in a dramatic fashion. Ms. Swift and Mr. Kelce will get engaged. That way they’ll be at peak influence to cut a joint October ad for Mr. Biden.





This is either lunacy or it’s theater. Our guess is the latter. Many of its purveyors well know they’re putting on an act, but there’s fame and notoriety and money to be had from spinning conspiracy theories, the crazier the better.





Yet the paranoia on the right about a romance between the most popular singer in the world and an NFL player does make Republicans seem, frankly, weird. Americans who want a return to normalcy won’t find it in a movement that demonizes two of America’s healthier entertainments.





Maybe the Chiefs will win the Super Bowl, or maybe not. Maybe Ms. Swift and Mr. Kelce will live happily ever after, in a world-historical setback for the art form of breakup songs, or maybe not. Maybe she will endorse Mr. Biden again, or maybe not. But the CIA isn’t orchestrating it all, and neither are the Illuminati, the Freemasons, Elvis, JFK, Bigfoot, Opus Dei, or alien lizard people living among us.





A question, though, for the trolls: If they believe defeating Mr. Trump is so easy that Mr. Biden can do it merely by getting an endorsement from a singer who backed him in 2020, doesn’t that suggest the GOP might be making a mistake by nominating such a weak candidate?





Running a psy0p of muh 0wn 💡





Here's the only public clue I drop: P0b0 😉





C'mere baby gurl - it's GO TIME! 😍





#TaylorSwift #taytay #Swifty 🥳





https://x.com/C_A_N_S_T/status/1752595167997984932





Taylor Swift 'Murdered a Fan' In Satanic Blood Ritual To Join Illuminati, Insider Claims

https://www.bitchute.com/video/NME68WFzRqtw/





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/01/pro-life-activists-convicted-felonies-tennessee-face-11/#comments





https://open.substack.com/pub/kirbysommers/p/leslie-wexners-connection-to-the





The US Army’s Forgotten Food Miracle

And 126 Superfoods That You Can Store Without Refrigeration for Years

https://saltypatriot.blogspot.com/2024/01/blog-post.html