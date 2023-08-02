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Praise the Lord ! Gonzalo Lira is crossing the Border of Ukraine and Hungary to escape certain death in a Ukranian Prision - let's hope he doesn't get recaptured. Arrested for free speech violations.
PatriotsCannabisCo
PatriotsCannabisCo
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29 views • August 02, 2023

You have to watch his 3 part series on the Prisoner which you can find on the Brighteon web site, etc  Let's rally around Gonzalo and call our State Dept and others and go to his defense.  Newland in our State Dept hates his guts and did nothing. She was the one in our government who was responsible for the Coup that took place in 2014 when the Sniffer Nibler demanded the prosectution that was taking place against Hunter be stopped or he would withold billions of dollars in aid.  At that time he was working with Obama who is the biggest criminal in Amercia in case you did not know.  After we can be assured Gonzalo is safe, let's arrest Obama for Treason and hang him in public at Girmo for his crimes.  Let's do a combo hanging and include the Sniffer Nibler. Why am I expanding his name ?  Because there was a recent video showing him actually nimmling on a little girls head. He is such a Friggin Pervert. Our President who stole the election. 

Come on down and enjoy the World Famous Flower Festival in Medellin Colombia and stay in our B N B while you are here visiting :

www.medellinnatuerelodgeandgardens.com





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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy