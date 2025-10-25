BEGINNING OF SORROWS - VOLCANOES, EARTHQUAKES

dutchsinse

BEGINNING OF SORROWS - MATTHEW 24

And when he was sitting on mount Olivet, the disciples came to him privately, saying: Tell us when shall these things be? and what shall be the sign of thy coming, and of the consummation of the world?

4 And Jesus answering, said to them: Take heed that no man seduce you:

5 For many will come in my name saying, I am Christ: and they will seduce many.

6 And you shall hear of wars and rumours of wars. See that ye be not troubled. For these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet.

7 For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom; and there shall be pestilences, and famines, and earthquakes in places:

8 Now all these are the beginnings of sorrows 👀

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2024&version=DRA







