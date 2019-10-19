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Breaking! Facebook Allows Infowars Back On Livestream - War Room Full Show
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26 views • October 19, 2019
President Trump sucks the energy out of the Impeachment movement in one momentous rally. We show highlights from the rally from inside and outside. Will Johnson joins in studio to discuss the experience first hand. Carpe Donktum and Ali Alexander join the broadcast to discuss Facebook announcing they are against censorship. Jim Hoft joins to discuss the Drudge/Trump debate. We also look at the Hillary Clinton Tulsi Gabbard feud. By the way, our [Everything Must Go Emergency Sale](https://www.infowarsstore.com/?ims=coimo&utm_campaign=everything-must-go-emergency-sale&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=EMGundervideotext) is now live! Get 70% off Survival Shield X-3 and an additional 50% off other products with free shipping and double Patriot Points!
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