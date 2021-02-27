Navy Destroyer pulled into San Diego Flying an Absolutely Gargantuan American Flag

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The namesake, Navy SEAL Michael Murphy was awarded the Medal Of Honor posthumously for his heroism during the doomed Operation Red Wings in Afghanistan, which was made famous by the book and film Lone Survivor. It was the first time anyone from the Navy was awarded the military's highest honor since the Vietnam War.