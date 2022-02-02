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Lucretia Hughes- Conservative Activist- A Girl and a Gun Advocate | 2A For Today!
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50 views • February 02, 2022
In today's episode we interview Lucretia Hughes, founder of Real News with Lucretia Hughes and Fallback Productions!
Lucretia is an activist, a gun rights advocate, a national speaker, and a leading Conservative commentator. Her family experienced a tragedy that involved a firearm in the hands of a thug and she turned that point of pain into a place of power compelling her gun right advocacy and shaping her political positions. She was recently involved in the production of a documentary produced by "A Girl and a Gun" in Washington, DC.
Get your copy of Trumpworld: Trumpworld.TheNewAmerican.com
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Lucretia is an activist, a gun rights advocate, a national speaker, and a leading Conservative commentator. Her family experienced a tragedy that involved a firearm in the hands of a thug and she turned that point of pain into a place of power compelling her gun right advocacy and shaping her political positions. She was recently involved in the production of a documentary produced by "A Girl and a Gun" in Washington, DC.
Get your copy of Trumpworld: Trumpworld.TheNewAmerican.com
Use Promo Code TRUMP25ZW for 25% off!
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