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Freedom and Natural Law: Part 3
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5 views • November 05, 2020
Part 3 of Freedom and Natural Law
What is Natural Law? What does it mean to be Free? How is Freedom established? Why is the world the way it is? What is my part in all of this? In this presentation, Lawrence covers many seemingly different topics which are all interrelated and extremely important in understanding Freedom and the Nature of our shared reality.
My website: www.theprincipleofcare.com
Send a donation: www.paypal.me/mitchwasson
Check out my writing at: https://www.patreon.com/principleofcare
Join Lawrence on:
https://lbry.tv/@ThePrincipleofCare:2?r=GnacNgZzQTJBhGGDFDAgi5orgFwDq42f
https://www.youtube.com/c/LawrenceWasson
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pDbHFSPSB2u1/ https://www.facebook.com/mitch.wasson.71
What is Natural Law? What does it mean to be Free? How is Freedom established? Why is the world the way it is? What is my part in all of this? In this presentation, Lawrence covers many seemingly different topics which are all interrelated and extremely important in understanding Freedom and the Nature of our shared reality.
My website: www.theprincipleofcare.com
Send a donation: www.paypal.me/mitchwasson
Check out my writing at: https://www.patreon.com/principleofcare
Join Lawrence on:
https://lbry.tv/@ThePrincipleofCare:2?r=GnacNgZzQTJBhGGDFDAgi5orgFwDq42f
https://www.youtube.com/c/LawrenceWasson
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pDbHFSPSB2u1/ https://www.facebook.com/mitch.wasson.71
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