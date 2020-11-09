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The Truth About Eric Garner
Stefan Molyneux
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15 views • November 09, 2020
Stefan Molyneux looks at the unfortunate situation involving Eric Garner and NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo which left Garner dead and sparked a mainstream media outcry about police brutality and race relations. What do the facts say? Was Garner killed by an illegal chokehold? Was this a case of a racist white police officer attacking an innocent black man? How much of the Grand Jury testimony do we know? Was Ramsey Orta – Garner’s friend who filmed the viral video – arrested as retaliation for filming the incident? What is the truth about the Eric Garner situation?

Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/ericgarner

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