BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

38.2回目ライブアーカイブ😘 2022のNWOの内容&日本世界の流れ🎉🧨💣諸々 9pm Dec26th2021
miwCH
miwCH
22 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
69 views • December 27, 2021
こちらではbrughteonに載せていないライブや動画が観れる
https://odysee.com/@miwCH3:4/odysee%E3%81%A7%E6%9C%AC%E6%97%A526%E6%97%A5%E5%A4%9C%EF%BC%99%E6%99%82%E3%81%8B%E3%82%89%EF%BC%92%E5%9B%9E%E7%9B%AE%E3%83%A9%E3%82%A4%E3%83%96%F0%9F%98%982022%E5%B9%B4%E6%97%A5%E6%9C%AC%E4%B8%96%E7%95%8C%E3%81%AE%E8%A1%8C%E6%96%B9:1

2022のNWOの内容&日本世界の流れ🎉🧨💣
個人情報　裁判　チップ room 101　5G　ワクチン etc

動画関連：https://odysee.com/@Moon%E3%81%AE%E3%81%AB%E3%81%BB%E3%82%93%E8%AA%9E:8/%E3%83%A1%E3%83%87%E3%82%A3%E3%82%A2%E6%93%8D%E4%BD%9C:4

https://odysee.com/@MrTruthBomb:0/DEPOP-Part-2:f

１，https://odysee.com/@pomchannel:e/92:ce5
https://www.laquintacolumna.net/
全文
https://news.livedoor.com/lite/article_detail/21383021/

2.https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/Max-Igan-You-Cant-Afford-to-Ignore-This-Any-Longer!:1

３，https://twitter.com/TTrumpSJapan/status/1473542721046728705?s=20
https://foxbaltimore.com/news/coronavirus/implanted-microchip-could-be-used-to-verify-covid-19-vax-status
Implanted microchip could be used to verify COVID-19 vax status
STOCKHOLM, Sweden (TND) — Microchip technology invented by Swedish startup company "Epicenter" is now being presented as a possible way to carry around a COVID-19 vaccine passport under a person's skin, according to a viral video."Beep boop beep: Your vaccination record has been verified," says the caption of the video posted to Twitter by South China Morning Post.
https://foxbaltimore.com/news/coronavirus/implanted-microchip-could-be-used-to-verify-covid-19-vax-status

４．https://twitter.com/everyloto/status/1473523085869731842?s=20
https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/Disturbing-Story-of-Twitter-(The-3-Betrayals):4

5.https://odysee.com/@AwakeVision:5/%E3%80%90%E5%AE%87%E5%AE%99%E8%A9%90%E6%AC%BA%E3%80%91%E5%89%8D%E6%BE%A4%E5%8F%8B%E4%BD%9C%E3%81%8Cnasa%E3%81%AE%E3%82%B9%E3%82%BF%E3%82%B8%E3%82%AA%E3%81%8B%E3%82%89%E5%9C%B0%E7%90%83%E3%81%AB%E5%B8%B0%E9%82%84%E3%81%99%E3%82%8B:5

http://rapt-plusalpha.com/27291/
https://odysee.com/@Truthspreader:3/rvlPI3rUwW7R:9
https://odysee.com/@jimakudaio:9/%E3%83%9E%E3%82%A4%E3%82%AF%E3%83%BB%E3%82%A2%E3%83%80%E3%83%A0%E3%82%B9%EF%BC%9A%E3%82%B9%E3%83%86%E3%82%A3%E3%83%BC%E3%83%96%E3%83%B3%E3%83%BB%E3%82%B0%E3%83%AA%E3%82%A2%E3%82%A4%E3%83%B3%E3%82%BF%E3%83%93%E3%83%A5%E3%83%BC%E3%80%8C%E5%AE%87%E5%AE%99%E3%81%AE%E5%81%BD%E6%97%97%E3%80%8D:3

６，https://www.asahi.com/articles/ASPDP71WJPDNUTIL055.html?iref=comtop_7_02

７.Winston and Julia are tortured and brainwashed by O'Brien in the Ministry of Love. During the torture in the dreaded room 101, Winston and Julia betray one another, and in the process lose their self-respect, individuality and sexual desire. They are then released, separately, to live out their broken lives as loyal Party members. In the closing scene, Winston, whose experiences have turned him into an alcoholic, gazes adoringly at a portrait of Big Brother, whom he has at last learned to love　　One of the most fascinating aspects of 1984 is the manner in which Orwell shrouds an explicit portrayal of a totalitarian world in an enigmatic aura

8.Dr vernonも２０分前後から【kuzutube】についての事実、例えば【kuzutube】では真実動画がbanされチャンネルもバンされるという事も　他にも諸々大事な真実を暴露
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/We-Are-Winning-The-War:6
https://vimeo.com/634889247
https://originalrebel.net/2021/09/29/biotech-whistleblower-kieran-morrissey-warns-of-marburg-virus-vaccine-being-fast-tracked-for-new-pandemic/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DwYBZRZinxZT/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
　おすすめ-アルシオン・プレヤデス
https://www.bitchute.com/video/w3VqLQC9deyr/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
https://note.com/drgngod/n/n2f1825fe972a

9.https://odysee.com/@RobBraxmanTech:6/phoneid:3
Keywords
trumpgod5gnwojapanjapanesejulianassangeduckduckgotipmikeadamsantivaccination2022pcrplandemicscamdemicodyseelinwoodmiwchomicronmikelindellsyunsukefunasevaccinepassportmarburgcontorolmiwch3
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
EU Publishes Big Tech Reports on DSA Compliance

EU Publishes Big Tech Reports on DSA Compliance

Belle Carter
Poverty Rate Among Older Adults Rises for Fifth Straight Year, AARP Analysis Finds

Poverty Rate Among Older Adults Rises for Fifth Straight Year, AARP Analysis Finds

Sterling Ashworth
TSA&#8217;s New CT Scanners Could Require Some Carry-On Bags to Be Checked

TSA’s New CT Scanners Could Require Some Carry-On Bags to Be Checked

Morgan S. Verity
Iran&#8217;s President Tells UN Tehran Will Not &#8220;Bow Its Head&#8221; to U.S. Threats

Iran’s President Tells UN Tehran Will Not “Bow Its Head” to U.S. Threats

Garrison Vance
Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu&#8217;s genocide denial at the UN

Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu’s genocide denial at the UN

Lance D Johnson
Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy