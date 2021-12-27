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38.2回目ライブアーカイブ😘 2022のNWOの内容&日本世界の流れ🎉🧨💣諸々 9pm Dec26th2021
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69 views • December 27, 2021
こちらではbrughteonに載せていないライブや動画が観れる
https://odysee.com/@miwCH3:4/odysee%E3%81%A7%E6%9C%AC%E6%97%A526%E6%97%A5%E5%A4%9C%EF%BC%99%E6%99%82%E3%81%8B%E3%82%89%EF%BC%92%E5%9B%9E%E7%9B%AE%E3%83%A9%E3%82%A4%E3%83%96%F0%9F%98%982022%E5%B9%B4%E6%97%A5%E6%9C%AC%E4%B8%96%E7%95%8C%E3%81%AE%E8%A1%8C%E6%96%B9:1
2022のNWOの内容&日本世界の流れ🎉🧨💣
個人情報 裁判 チップ room 101 5G ワクチン etc
動画関連：https://odysee.com/@Moon%E3%81%AE%E3%81%AB%E3%81%BB%E3%82%93%E8%AA%9E:8/%E3%83%A1%E3%83%87%E3%82%A3%E3%82%A2%E6%93%8D%E4%BD%9C:4
https://odysee.com/@MrTruthBomb:0/DEPOP-Part-2:f
１，https://odysee.com/@pomchannel:e/92:ce5
https://www.laquintacolumna.net/
全文
https://news.livedoor.com/lite/article_detail/21383021/
2.https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/Max-Igan-You-Cant-Afford-to-Ignore-This-Any-Longer!:1
３，https://twitter.com/TTrumpSJapan/status/1473542721046728705?s=20
https://foxbaltimore.com/news/coronavirus/implanted-microchip-could-be-used-to-verify-covid-19-vax-status
Implanted microchip could be used to verify COVID-19 vax status
STOCKHOLM, Sweden (TND) — Microchip technology invented by Swedish startup company "Epicenter" is now being presented as a possible way to carry around a COVID-19 vaccine passport under a person's skin, according to a viral video."Beep boop beep: Your vaccination record has been verified," says the caption of the video posted to Twitter by South China Morning Post.
https://foxbaltimore.com/news/coronavirus/implanted-microchip-could-be-used-to-verify-covid-19-vax-status
４．https://twitter.com/everyloto/status/1473523085869731842?s=20
https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/Disturbing-Story-of-Twitter-(The-3-Betrayals):4
5.https://odysee.com/@AwakeVision:5/%E3%80%90%E5%AE%87%E5%AE%99%E8%A9%90%E6%AC%BA%E3%80%91%E5%89%8D%E6%BE%A4%E5%8F%8B%E4%BD%9C%E3%81%8Cnasa%E3%81%AE%E3%82%B9%E3%82%BF%E3%82%B8%E3%82%AA%E3%81%8B%E3%82%89%E5%9C%B0%E7%90%83%E3%81%AB%E5%B8%B0%E9%82%84%E3%81%99%E3%82%8B:5
http://rapt-plusalpha.com/27291/
https://odysee.com/@Truthspreader:3/rvlPI3rUwW7R:9
https://odysee.com/@jimakudaio:9/%E3%83%9E%E3%82%A4%E3%82%AF%E3%83%BB%E3%82%A2%E3%83%80%E3%83%A0%E3%82%B9%EF%BC%9A%E3%82%B9%E3%83%86%E3%82%A3%E3%83%BC%E3%83%96%E3%83%B3%E3%83%BB%E3%82%B0%E3%83%AA%E3%82%A2%E3%82%A4%E3%83%B3%E3%82%BF%E3%83%93%E3%83%A5%E3%83%BC%E3%80%8C%E5%AE%87%E5%AE%99%E3%81%AE%E5%81%BD%E6%97%97%E3%80%8D:3
６，https://www.asahi.com/articles/ASPDP71WJPDNUTIL055.html?iref=comtop_7_02
７.Winston and Julia are tortured and brainwashed by O'Brien in the Ministry of Love. During the torture in the dreaded room 101, Winston and Julia betray one another, and in the process lose their self-respect, individuality and sexual desire. They are then released, separately, to live out their broken lives as loyal Party members. In the closing scene, Winston, whose experiences have turned him into an alcoholic, gazes adoringly at a portrait of Big Brother, whom he has at last learned to love One of the most fascinating aspects of 1984 is the manner in which Orwell shrouds an explicit portrayal of a totalitarian world in an enigmatic aura
8.Dr vernonも２０分前後から【kuzutube】についての事実、例えば【kuzutube】では真実動画がbanされチャンネルもバンされるという事も 他にも諸々大事な真実を暴露
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/We-Are-Winning-The-War:6
https://vimeo.com/634889247
https://originalrebel.net/2021/09/29/biotech-whistleblower-kieran-morrissey-warns-of-marburg-virus-vaccine-being-fast-tracked-for-new-pandemic/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DwYBZRZinxZT/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
おすすめ-アルシオン・プレヤデス
https://www.bitchute.com/video/w3VqLQC9deyr/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
https://note.com/drgngod/n/n2f1825fe972a
9.https://odysee.com/@RobBraxmanTech:6/phoneid:3
https://odysee.com/@miwCH3:4/odysee%E3%81%A7%E6%9C%AC%E6%97%A526%E6%97%A5%E5%A4%9C%EF%BC%99%E6%99%82%E3%81%8B%E3%82%89%EF%BC%92%E5%9B%9E%E7%9B%AE%E3%83%A9%E3%82%A4%E3%83%96%F0%9F%98%982022%E5%B9%B4%E6%97%A5%E6%9C%AC%E4%B8%96%E7%95%8C%E3%81%AE%E8%A1%8C%E6%96%B9:1
2022のNWOの内容&日本世界の流れ🎉🧨💣
個人情報 裁判 チップ room 101 5G ワクチン etc
動画関連：https://odysee.com/@Moon%E3%81%AE%E3%81%AB%E3%81%BB%E3%82%93%E8%AA%9E:8/%E3%83%A1%E3%83%87%E3%82%A3%E3%82%A2%E6%93%8D%E4%BD%9C:4
https://odysee.com/@MrTruthBomb:0/DEPOP-Part-2:f
１，https://odysee.com/@pomchannel:e/92:ce5
https://www.laquintacolumna.net/
全文
https://news.livedoor.com/lite/article_detail/21383021/
2.https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/Max-Igan-You-Cant-Afford-to-Ignore-This-Any-Longer!:1
３，https://twitter.com/TTrumpSJapan/status/1473542721046728705?s=20
https://foxbaltimore.com/news/coronavirus/implanted-microchip-could-be-used-to-verify-covid-19-vax-status
Implanted microchip could be used to verify COVID-19 vax status
STOCKHOLM, Sweden (TND) — Microchip technology invented by Swedish startup company "Epicenter" is now being presented as a possible way to carry around a COVID-19 vaccine passport under a person's skin, according to a viral video."Beep boop beep: Your vaccination record has been verified," says the caption of the video posted to Twitter by South China Morning Post.
https://foxbaltimore.com/news/coronavirus/implanted-microchip-could-be-used-to-verify-covid-19-vax-status
４．https://twitter.com/everyloto/status/1473523085869731842?s=20
https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/Disturbing-Story-of-Twitter-(The-3-Betrayals):4
5.https://odysee.com/@AwakeVision:5/%E3%80%90%E5%AE%87%E5%AE%99%E8%A9%90%E6%AC%BA%E3%80%91%E5%89%8D%E6%BE%A4%E5%8F%8B%E4%BD%9C%E3%81%8Cnasa%E3%81%AE%E3%82%B9%E3%82%BF%E3%82%B8%E3%82%AA%E3%81%8B%E3%82%89%E5%9C%B0%E7%90%83%E3%81%AB%E5%B8%B0%E9%82%84%E3%81%99%E3%82%8B:5
http://rapt-plusalpha.com/27291/
https://odysee.com/@Truthspreader:3/rvlPI3rUwW7R:9
https://odysee.com/@jimakudaio:9/%E3%83%9E%E3%82%A4%E3%82%AF%E3%83%BB%E3%82%A2%E3%83%80%E3%83%A0%E3%82%B9%EF%BC%9A%E3%82%B9%E3%83%86%E3%82%A3%E3%83%BC%E3%83%96%E3%83%B3%E3%83%BB%E3%82%B0%E3%83%AA%E3%82%A2%E3%82%A4%E3%83%B3%E3%82%BF%E3%83%93%E3%83%A5%E3%83%BC%E3%80%8C%E5%AE%87%E5%AE%99%E3%81%AE%E5%81%BD%E6%97%97%E3%80%8D:3
６，https://www.asahi.com/articles/ASPDP71WJPDNUTIL055.html?iref=comtop_7_02
７.Winston and Julia are tortured and brainwashed by O'Brien in the Ministry of Love. During the torture in the dreaded room 101, Winston and Julia betray one another, and in the process lose their self-respect, individuality and sexual desire. They are then released, separately, to live out their broken lives as loyal Party members. In the closing scene, Winston, whose experiences have turned him into an alcoholic, gazes adoringly at a portrait of Big Brother, whom he has at last learned to love One of the most fascinating aspects of 1984 is the manner in which Orwell shrouds an explicit portrayal of a totalitarian world in an enigmatic aura
8.Dr vernonも２０分前後から【kuzutube】についての事実、例えば【kuzutube】では真実動画がbanされチャンネルもバンされるという事も 他にも諸々大事な真実を暴露
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/We-Are-Winning-The-War:6
https://vimeo.com/634889247
https://originalrebel.net/2021/09/29/biotech-whistleblower-kieran-morrissey-warns-of-marburg-virus-vaccine-being-fast-tracked-for-new-pandemic/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DwYBZRZinxZT/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
おすすめ-アルシオン・プレヤデス
https://www.bitchute.com/video/w3VqLQC9deyr/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
https://note.com/drgngod/n/n2f1825fe972a
9.https://odysee.com/@RobBraxmanTech:6/phoneid:3
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