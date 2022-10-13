Deep Banana Blackout - "The Warehouse - Fairfield, CT 11/25/2020" - [Funk/Soul]

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Deep Banana Blackout performs live at The Warehouse at FTC in Fairfield, CT for Funksgiving 2020 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
Jen Durkin - vocals
Eric Kalb - drums
Benj LeFevre - bass
Cyrus Madan - organ
Volo - trombone, rhythm guitar, vocals
Rob Somerville - sax, vocals, brass tongue
The Fuzz - lead guitar, vocals
Johnny Durkin - congas, timbales, percussion