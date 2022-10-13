Create New Account
Deep Banana Blackout - "The Warehouse - Fairfield, CT 11/25/2020" - [Funk/Soul]
Published a month ago |

Deep Banana Blackout performs live at The Warehouse at FTC in Fairfield, CT for Funksgiving 2020 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

Jen Durkin - vocals

Eric Kalb - drums

Benj LeFevre - bass

Cyrus Madan - organ

Volo - trombone, rhythm guitar, vocals

Rob Somerville - sax, vocals, brass tongue

The Fuzz - lead guitar, vocals

Johnny Durkin - congas, timbales, percussion

musicrocklivemusic videosoulconcertrnbjazzjam bandthanksgivingfunk rockfunkdeep banana blackoutthe warehousegroove rockfunksgiving

