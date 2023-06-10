ILLEGAL 4 YR OLD FALLS FROM 30FT BORDER WALL FENCE!

INSANE! ILLEGAL CLIMBS 30 FOOT BORDER FENCE WITH 4 YEAR OLD CHILD AND DROPS IT ON THE OTHER SIDE. LOOKS LIKE THE CHILD WAS SEVERELY INJURED. AMERICANS WILL BE PAYING FOR THE CHILDS MEDICAL BILLS NOW THAT IT'S ON AMERICAS SIDE OF THE BORDER DAH! THESE FREELOADERS ARE HERE TO REPLACE AMERICANS! THERE'S NO OTHER REASON FOR MILLIONS TO BE FLOODING INTO AMERICA. WHEN THE ECONOMY COLLAPSES THESE CRIMINALS WILL BE COMING AFTER YOU AND I. BETTER HAVE PERSONAL PROTECTION OR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY ARE SCREWED...WAKEUP!