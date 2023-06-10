ILLEGAL 4 YR OLD FALLS FROM 30FT BORDER WALL FENCE!

INSANE! ILLEGAL CLIMBS 30 FOOT BORDER FENCE WITH 4 YEAR OLD CHILD AND DROPS IT ON THE OTHER SIDE. LOOKS LIKE THE CHILD WAS SEVERELY INJURED. AMERICANS WILL BE PAYING FOR THE CHILDS MEDICAL BILLS NOW THAT IT'S ON AMERICAS SIDE OF THE BORDER DAH! THESE FREELOADERS ARE HERE TO REPLACE AMERICANS! THERE'S NO OTHER REASON FOR MILLIONS TO BE FLOODING INTO AMERICA. WHEN THE ECONOMY COLLAPSES THESE CRIMINALS WILL BE COMING AFTER YOU AND I. BETTER HAVE PERSONAL PROTECTION OR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY ARE SCREWED...WAKEUP!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.