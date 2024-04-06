Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Is the Eclipse Going to Cause Demon Face Syndrome??? April 5th 2024 1:02 pm
channel image
Alex Hammer
4554 Subscribers
200 views
Published a day ago

Is this song and video from 30 years ago Predicting what is going to happen on April 8th??? Black hole sun Is that the Sun simulator or a portal or a black hole???


Shared from and subscribe to:

To Those Who Will Listen

https://www.youtube.com/@ToThoseWhoWillListen/videos

Keywords
vaccinescensorshipchemtrailsbiblegmoscommunismpropaganda5gweather warfareaigenocidenwo1984frequenciesagenda 21dewgeo-engineeringtranshumanismbunker fuelthe great resetnexradsc-ovid hoaxmanufactured fires

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket