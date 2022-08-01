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WAR PREPARATIONS AS PELOSI TO VISIT TAIWAN TOMORROW*DISTRACTION NEEDED AS WORLD WAKES UP TO LIES*
Evolutionary Energy Arts
Evolutionary Energy Arts
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To Set Up An Appointment Please Email Us At [email protected] Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Services Available Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing)-Vedic Birth Chart-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected] Thank you so much for your support! https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/beirut-grain-silo-falls-partial-collapse-nearly-2-years-port-explosion-rcna40834 https://twitter.com/timesunion/status/1553864495583449091 https://twitter.com/TheRealKeean/status/1554149599648141312 https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1554166398728937472 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/foreign/taiwan-cancels-leave-soldiers-immediately-prepare-war https://nypost.com/2022/08/01/china-posts-missile-video-as-taiwan-preps-for-pelosi-arrival/ https://twitter.com/nypost/status/1554162256115630083 https://twitter.com/IndoPac_Info/status/1554143250528681984 https://news.usni.org/2022/08/01/usni-news-fleet-and-marine-tracker-aug-1-2022#more-96244 https://www.rt.com/news/559898-taiwan-lend-lease-act/ https://www.rt.com/russia/559929-putin-update-zircon-missiles/ https://www.rt.com/news/559796-warsaw-seoul-arms-framework-agreement/ https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1554156143890636801 https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1554096026805493760 https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/jul/31/us-political-violence-threats-against-lawmakers https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse/status/1554119535887794176 https://twitter.com/risemelbourne/status/1554051525588434944 https://twitter.com/TheRealKeean/status/1554078792670396417 https://twitter.com/samanthamarika1/status/1553989016961265665 https://www.foxla.com/news/mom-of-lausd-student-says-son-vaccinated-against-covid-19-without-her-consent https://twitter.com/Censored4sure/status/1553918062738522113 https://www.axios.com/2022/07/31/congres-capitol-security-aoc-zeldin-jayapal https://sputniknews.com/20220801/biden-says-us-ready-to-negotiate-with-russia-on-replacement-for-start-strategic-arms-control-treaty-1097998499.html https://twitter.com/Resist2Exist313/status/1553808845557977090 https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/top-real-estate-ceo-robbed-gunpoint-outside-mansion-san-francisco-neighborhood https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/08/01/los-angeles-ends-citizenship-requirement-for-government-jobs/ https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1553830590629265409 https://twitter.com/stacyhrae/status/1553870582726512640 https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/07/two-years-late-supreme-court-finally-ready-look-argument-legislatures-right-update-election-law-not-judges-executive-branch/ https://twitter.com/caitoz/status/1552441086173655040?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1552441086173655040%7Ctwgr%5E2efd26c91135f291f2dff32b2eb7f9fcd184974c%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5197864%2Fpg1

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