Putin welcomed UAE President at the Kremlin’s St. George Hall
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
19 hours ago

Putin welcomed UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Kremlin’s St. George Hall, as talks between the two leaders got underway.

According to TASS, Ramzan Kadyrov joined the Russian delegation for the talks.

Also present was Igor Kostyukov, head of Russia’s GRU military intelligence.

Kostyukov attended Putin’s talks with Jolani the day before and currently leads Russia’s negotiating team in trilateral consultations involving Russia, Ukraine, and the United States.

Adding more:

Ramzan Kadyrov said Russia must take its military operation in Ukraine to the end, arguing that talks with Kiev will lead nowhere.

“This state will not exist… I believe the war must be brought to its conclusion. After everything that has been done, I am against negotiations,” he said.

Putin said the creation of a fully-fledged Palestinian state is a fundamental principle.

Putin said he values the UAE’s role in facilitating Russia–Ukraine prisoner exchanges and supporting contacts aimed at a settlement.

Today, Another Body Exchange📝

Between Russia and the so-called Ukraine, the first body exchange of fallen servicemembers this year was conducted. According to available data (https://t.me/milinfolive/165292), the Russian side transferred 1000 bodies of Ukrainian formation members to the Kyiv regime.

In return, remains of 38 Russian servicemembers were received, who will be laid to rest on their native land. After body identification procedures, competent authorities will contact the relatives of the deceased.

The previous body exchange took place on December 19. Such operations are conducted within humanitarian agreements mediated by Turkey. At the moment, this is essentially the only stable channel of interaction between the sides.

📌 In total, since the beginning of 2025, regular exchanges have allowed the return of 477 fighters, with over 17,000 bodies transferred to the Ukrainian side.

