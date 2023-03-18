Juan O Savin - Banks, Derailment, New Info on NASA/Planets/Alignments, Brunson Case

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A wonderful conversation with Juan O Savin where he shares some new, never before spoken about in his interviews, information regarding the real reason the International Astronomical Union decided in 2006 that Pluto was no longer a planet, changing it from a planet to a dwarf planet and why the planets alignment was the real reason; Juan speaks to the financial situation and the SVB and other banks that are closing down; the Ohio Train Derailment and his thoughts on that; timelines of good vs. evil and not forgetting that God never fails His people; and a quick work about the Brunson case update.
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Jodi LoDolce
WarriorsRise.net