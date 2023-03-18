Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Juan O Savin - Banks, Derailment, New Info on NASA/Planets/Alignments, Brunson Case
49 views
channel image
Warriors Rise
Published 20 hours ago |

A wonderful conversation with Juan O Savin where he shares some new, never before spoken about in his interviews, information regarding the real reason the International Astronomical Union decided in 2006 that Pluto was no longer a planet, changing it from a planet to a dwarf planet and why the planets alignment was the real reason; Juan speaks to the financial situation and the SVB and other banks that are closing down; the Ohio Train Derailment and his thoughts on that; timelines of good vs. evil and not forgetting that God never fails His people; and a quick work about the Brunson case update.

Please like and share, share, share!

Please visit:
TheJenniferMac.com/shop
You'll find the Kid on the Side of the Road books & other great products for you or a friend!

Jodi LoDolce
WarriorsRise.net

Keywords
nasasupreme courtastrologybanksastronomyjuanplutobrunsonjuan o savinwarriors4christrisejodi lodolcejodil792warriors risesvbohio derailments

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket