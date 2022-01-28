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ROBERT F. KENNEDY, JR. TO PARENTS: PROTECT YOUR CHILDREN FROM COVID VAX
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Vaccinating children against COVID in order to protect the elderly is reckless, irresponsible and immoral, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. told The New American. Children have a statistical zero risk of dying from COVID yet are at serious risk of developing severe and permanent health implications due to COVID vaccinations, he warned.
Mr. Kennedy also explained that even if the COVID shots were granted full approval from the U.S. regulators, parents of the vaccine-injured children could never hold vaccine-makers accountable because of the federal law that shields the latter from any liability.
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is the Founder, Chairman of the Board, and Chief Legal Counsel for Children’s Health Defense. According to their website, the mission of the organization is "to end childhood health epidemics by working aggressively to eliminate harmful exposures, hold those responsible accountable, and to establish safeguards so this never happens again."
To learn more about the organization go to https://childrenshealthdefense.org/
Mr. Kennedy also explained that even if the COVID shots were granted full approval from the U.S. regulators, parents of the vaccine-injured children could never hold vaccine-makers accountable because of the federal law that shields the latter from any liability.
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is the Founder, Chairman of the Board, and Chief Legal Counsel for Children’s Health Defense. According to their website, the mission of the organization is "to end childhood health epidemics by working aggressively to eliminate harmful exposures, hold those responsible accountable, and to establish safeguards so this never happens again."
To learn more about the organization go to https://childrenshealthdefense.org/
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