RT News - August 5 2025 2PM GMT

August 5, 2025

rt.com









The head of the autonomous Moldovan region of GagaUzia is sentenced to seven years in prison - for illegally financing her 2023 regional election campaign. She brands it a witch hunt. Donald Trump promises to dramatically ramp up tariffs against India in the next 24 hours over its continued trading with Russia. But New Delhi slams Washington for hypocrisy as the US itself continues to do business with Moscow. As the war rages on in Gaza and hunger grips the entire territory, reports say Prime Minister Netanyahu is set to push for a full occupation of the enclave at the war cabinet meeting.





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, UGETube, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.





https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://ugetube.com/@gene_easley

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515