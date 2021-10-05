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Firejail Technology Presentation
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453 views • October 05, 2021
This is a short presentation of the technologies behind Firejail sandbox by DJ Ware. On his channel, DJ Ware covers a wide range of topics on computing technology from Home Server setup on a budget, Linux for general use (workstation, server and development), High Performance Computing and modern storage options at scale. Visit him at https://odysee.com/@cruxwork:4.
Original video on The CyberGizmo channel: https://odysee.com/@cruxwork:4/introduction-to-firejail:a
Original video on The CyberGizmo channel: https://odysee.com/@cruxwork:4/introduction-to-firejail:a
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