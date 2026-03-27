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Ukrainian cargo transport with ammunition was destroyed
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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N.p. Vasilyevskaya Pustosh

By using FPV drones on the fiber optic network of the "Flame" unit of the Volunteer Corps of the Southern Group of Forces, the enemy's cargo transport with ammunition was destroyed, and in the process, 2 Ukrainian soldiers were killed in action.

Adding:  

Two Majors #Report for the morning of March 27, 2026

▪️ Overnight, 85 Ukrainian UAVs were shot down over the territories of the Bryansk, Leningrad, Vologda, Smolensk, Belgorod, Kursk, and Pskov regions, and the waters of the Black Sea, the Republic of Crimea, and the Moscow region.

▪️ The Russian Armed Forces carried out strikes on Krivoy Rog, Sumy, and Kharkov.

▪️ On the Sumy front the GRU "North" is engaged in fierce battles, advancing deep into the Sumy region. Our troops carried out strikes on concentrations of enemy manpower and equipment in the areas of Malaya Rybitsa, Velika Chernetchina, Volna Sloboda, and Sukhodol, as well as the villages of Korenok, Nova Sich, and Hoten. In an attempt to stabilize the situation in the Shostka district, the enemy is transferring special units of the GRU to this sector of the front.

▪️ In the Belgorod region (https://t.me/vvgladkov/20300) as a result of a UAV attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on a car in Oktyabrsky, two women were injured. In Grayvoron, a man was injured by an FPV drone hitting a car. In the village of Voznesenovka in the Shebekino district, a drone hit a private house, injuring a 7-year-old girl and her mother. In Shebekino, a drone hit a commercial object, injuring a man.

▪️ On the Kharkov front the Russian Armed Forces are advancing on the Volchansk and Velikoburuluk directions at 200-400 meters per day, according to the GRU "North". Our forces have occupied the border village of Shevyakovka.

▪️ From the Kupyansk direction over the past 24 hours, there have been reports of drone strikes on both sides, with the situation unchanged significantly.

▪️ On the Slavyansk front Russian units continue to advance and are moving west of Kaleniki. Fighting continues on the Fedorovka-Second and Nikiforovka line.

▪️ The "East" group of troops was engaged in active battles in the areas of Gulyaypole, Vozdvizhenka, and Ternovatoy, advancing westward. In the north, the enemy launched unsuccessful attacks across the Volchya River, but was suppressed by fire. As a result of preemptive fire suppression, 7 pickups, 2 quad bikes, and up to a platoon of UAF manpower were destroyed.

▪️On the Zaporozhye front - battles in the area of Primorsky and Stepnogorsk. A woman injured in a UAV attack on a gas station in Vasilyevka died in the intensive care unit, and another civilian woman was also injured there.

▪️In the Kherson region in Yubileynoye of the Aleshkinsky district, a drone attack on a car resulted in a man being injured. Artillery and UAV strikes by the UAF hit Golaya Prist', Kardashinka, Nova Zburivka, Nechaevo, Peschanovka, Podlesnoe, Podstepnoe, and Stara Zburivka, Behtery, Veliki Kopani, Velika Kardashinka, Vinogradovo, Gladkovka, Kozachie Lager, Korsun', Kostogryzovo, Krynki, Mikhailovka, Novokievka, Peschanoye, Podo-Kalynka, Raden and Sagi.

The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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