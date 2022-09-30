Create New Account
Dr. Jason Dean: EO 14081 & The Transhumanism and Genetic Modification Agenda
Prevent Global Genocide
Published 2 months ago |

DeAnna Lorraine is joined by Dr. Jason Dean who goes into depth about Executive Order 14081. This EO, which has already been signed by Biden, accelerates Transhumanism and Genetic Modification so that the evil psychopath "globalist elites" can (they hope) legally own and control every human being left alive on the planet.


(Sept 29, 2022) Full Shots Fired with DeAnna Lorraine Show: https://rumble.com/v1m237m-biden-builds-transhuman-cyborg-army-using-immigrants.html


Dr. Jason Dean: https://bravetv.com/


Executive Order 14081: 

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2022/09/12/executive-order-on-advancing-biotechnology-and-biomanufacturing-innovation-for-a-sustainable-safe-and-secure-american-bioeconomy/

