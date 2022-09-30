Dr. Jason Dean: EO 14081 & The Transhumanism and Genetic Modification Agenda

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DeAnna Lorraine is joined by Dr. Jason Dean who goes into depth about Executive Order 14081. This EO, which has already been signed by Biden, accelerates Transhumanism and Genetic Modification so that the evil psychopath "globalist elites" can (they hope) legally own and control every human being left alive on the planet.
(Sept 29, 2022) Full Shots Fired with DeAnna Lorraine Show: https://rumble.com/v1m237m-biden-builds-transhuman-cyborg-army-using-immigrants.html
Dr. Jason Dean: https://bravetv.com/
Executive Order 14081:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2022/09/12/executive-order-on-advancing-biotechnology-and-biomanufacturing-innovation-for-a-sustainable-safe-and-secure-american-bioeconomy/