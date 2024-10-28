Graham and John Host a panel discussion of the Port Hedland Council motion...

SPECIAL EVENT.

Tonight on Club Grubbery we have a panel of the best in the business.

The Port Hedland Council motion needs to be considered by everyone for the light it is generating.

Tonight Dr David Speicher, the discoverer of the hidden contents of the gene therapy joins Prof Paul Marik from the USA who is arguably the best critical care specialist in the world, Prof Angus Dalgleish who is an oncologist from St Georges Teaching Hospital in London and our own Dr Philip Altman who has a relationship with the Australian TGA spanning some four decades.

Dr Speicher has courage that can only be amplified by his willingness to appear with a speech impediment that would terrify anyone with less courage.





This must be shared as a resource to all those contemplating regulatory action based on the Port Hedland Councils motion to ban this therapy.





May God bless this interview in the interest of saving lives.





Hoody and Johnny.