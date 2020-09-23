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EBOO - The Ultimate Ozone Treatment - Extracorporeal Blood Ozonation & Oxygenation
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91 views • September 23, 2020
EBOO is a dialysis style method of treating 3 liters of blood in approximately 2.5 hours. This treatment has been offered in Europe for three decades and is often times preferred over drugs and surgery for many of today's epidemic diseases including heart and liver disease, neuroendocrine issues, metabolic syndrome, cancer, neurodegenerative disease, chronic fatigue, all forms of biotoxin born diseases, diabetes and CIRS.
In this video, when the Medical Director of The Ozone Treatment Center, Genita M. Mason H.H.P., N.C., went with her nurse for the training and to purchase the machine, she immediately put her daughter on it for a recent mold infection that was causing rapid weight gain. That with the adjuvant therapies she provided her daughter resolved it within two weeks.
www.ozonetreatmentcenter.com
In this video, when the Medical Director of The Ozone Treatment Center, Genita M. Mason H.H.P., N.C., went with her nurse for the training and to purchase the machine, she immediately put her daughter on it for a recent mold infection that was causing rapid weight gain. That with the adjuvant therapies she provided her daughter resolved it within two weeks.
www.ozonetreatmentcenter.com
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