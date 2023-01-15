PARABLE OF THE SOWER PART 2

This is the most important parable Jesus taught in my opinion. The reason some people do not understand scripture because it is hidden from them. It is hidden until they deal with their heart problem. God will change the heart if we allow it. Message taught June of 2021.
