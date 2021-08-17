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LANDLINES TO BE BANNED BY 2025
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93 views • August 17, 2021
It is hard to radiate you or kill you with a landline. Tisk Tisk, cant have that now can we. The bastards. 2025? There is that date again.
They don't care how many they murder. Can you hear their screams? No. Why? They are being silenced. Why? Because they are out to kill us all: https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
Source: Hugo Talks
They don't care how many they murder. Can you hear their screams? No. Why? They are being silenced. Why? Because they are out to kill us all: https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
Source: Hugo Talks
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