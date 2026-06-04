The Normal People Are Winning

The Right’s Secret Weapon: Beautiful Women

* The left has already turned the heavy guns on the beauties.

* Hot women hits them where it hurts.

* Young women are the stormtroopers of the left; in short, they are the revolution.

* The left has built a coalition of aggrieved self-declared losers.

* The right is building a coalition of normal people who go outside.





Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (4 June 2026)

https://youtu.be/n6jQKiz3uXo