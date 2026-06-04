The Normal People Are Winning

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The Right’s Secret Weapon: Beautiful Women
* The left has already turned the heavy guns on the beauties.
* Hot women hits them where it hurts.
* Young women are the stormtroopers of the left; in short, they are the revolution.
* The left has built a coalition of aggrieved self-declared losers.
* The right is building a coalition of normal people who go outside.
Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (4 June 2026)