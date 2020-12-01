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FULL SHOW: Dominion Server Crashes During Recount As Judge Issues Restraining Order On Voting Machines
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35 views • December 01, 2020
Rudy Giuliani and others are in Arizona laying out the evidence of massive voter fraud during a live hearing that mainstream news refuses to broadcast. Not only that, but the mainstream mockingbird media is repeatedly telling the world that Biden won and there is no evidence of voter fraud. Owen Shroyer gives a classic rant on this nonsense and shows where the evidence goes. Enrique Tarrio is live in studio to comment on the current events and laments on a story he had flying into Austin, Texas. Brenden Dilley joins the show to discuss what President Trump’s best chance at success is what cards he may still have in his hand. We contemplate what comes next in the fight for America. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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