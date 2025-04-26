Heavy clashes between Pakistani & Indian military forces along the Line of Contact in Leepa Valley, Kashmir region

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING: (posted 1 hour ago) Heavy clashes have reportedly broken out between Pakistani and Indian military forces along the Line of Contact in Leepa Valley, Kashmir region.
Following the beginning of the armed clashes in the Leepa Valley, Kashmir, fighting has now erupted in the areas of Samahni and Neelum. (video too short to post)