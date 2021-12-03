© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Another one of Cannabis Jimmy's exciting walking video tours of the street life in Medellin, Colombia
Follow
0
Share
Report
60 views • December 03, 2021
Such excitement. Please try to control yourself as you watch this video. Exploring the nooks and crannies in Medellin. Now why is this thumbnail pic sideways ? I have no idea.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.