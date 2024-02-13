Blackwater CEO Erik Prince details why China will likely invade Taiwan in 2024.
Blackwater CEO and Founder Erik Prince joins the show to break down why war is meant to be expensive, the controversial history of Blackwater, the addiction to greed in our military and just how real the Military Industrial Complex is.
Full episode - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L_bgyUdQAXY
