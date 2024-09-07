BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Double Dragon 3 - The Rosetta Stone (1990, Arcade)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
27 views • 8 months ago

Double Dragon 3 - The Rosetta Stone is a beat'em up developed by East Technology and published by Technos. It was also released for Amiga, Atari ST, Amstrad CPC, C64, ZX Spectrum, PC, Game Boy, Mega Drive / Genesis, iOS, Android and Anstream. The NES game Double Dragon 3 is not a port of this game.

After a journey of two years to perfect their martial arts, the Lee brothers are appraoched by an old fortune teller. She tells them they can find the world's strongest enemy in Egypt, but they need to find the three Rosetta stones first to go there.

The third game alters the controls once again, returning to dedicated buttons for punching and kicking, along the jump button.Some of the moves from the first two games are missing, but new moves have been added, but they need to be bought. The game has a kind of DLC/micro-transaction feature: you can enter a shop in most stages. There, you can buy things by putting additional coins into the machine. You can buy a weapon, a health restore, higher strength, the aforementioned moves, and new characters. There are three additional characters in the game, who become available one after another as you finish more stages. You can buy up to three characters, which you play after you loose a life. You have only one life and there is no way to get another.

Keywords
beatemuparcade gameeast technologytechnos
