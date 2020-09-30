© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Exposing Joe Biden
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
107 views • September 30, 2020
The Fact That The Treasonous MEDIA & Democrats knows that most Black Americans won’t read or do any type of alternative research angers me. They are laughing and think Black Americans are stupid 😒. But I’m here to expose Biden for the fraud he is!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.