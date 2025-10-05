Invitation to the 22nd Grail Ritual

Viribus unitis - the group of thoughts





Esteemed Participants of our Grail Gatherings:





This next round will take place on a very special date. We wish to bring forth a special commemorative image. Namely, on the true birthday of Jesus Christ, December 19, precisely at 7:00 p.m. CET





As always, the realization this time may of course take place in a group, as well as individually.

The procedure itself will remain unchanged – we would like it to follow the customary order.





The procedure is the same as always:





As usual, the following must be done beforehand: (Required for the ritual)

Please print out the Black Templar Sun as a background image:

http://www.causa-nostra.com/User/Bild_Sonne.jpg





For music, please copy the audio file “Modus Circulus” below to play:

Music duration 5:54

Modus circulus download link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/11AZfDuHZDA5w-zUdRtt5x3-LewzHcCe7/view





For the affirmation beforehand:





1. Place the chalice on the (printed) base of the ‘Black Templar Sun’.

2. Place a small candle in the chalice and light it. (If possible, use a beeswax candle.)

3. For music, please play our recording: Modus circulus at exactly 7:00 p.m.





Contemplation:





4. While the music is playing, form a brother-sister chain – join hands and look within yourselves.

5. Please stare intently into the candlelight; no words are spoken during the ritual.

6. 7. When the background music ends, separate your hands again.





This concludes the ritual.





The objects should now be cleared away, with a ‘different’ person taking the chalice after each Grail round, as it should preferably be kept with different participants each time.





As always, we ask for active participation!



