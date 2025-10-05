Invitation to the 22nd Grail Ritual

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Viribus unitis - the group of thoughts
Esteemed Participants of our Grail Gatherings:
This next round will take place on a very special date. We wish to bring forth a special commemorative image. Namely, on the true birthday of Jesus Christ, December 19, precisely at 7:00 p.m. CET
As always, the realization this time may of course take place in a group, as well as individually.
The procedure itself will remain unchanged – we would like it to follow the customary order.
The procedure is the same as always:
As usual, the following must be done beforehand: (Required for the ritual)
Please print out the Black Templar Sun as a background image:
http://www.causa-nostra.com/User/Bild_Sonne.jpg
For music, please copy the audio file “Modus Circulus” below to play:
Music duration 5:54
Modus circulus download link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/11AZfDuHZDA5w-zUdRtt5x3-LewzHcCe7/view
For the affirmation beforehand:
1. Place the chalice on the (printed) base of the ‘Black Templar Sun’.
2. Place a small candle in the chalice and light it. (If possible, use a beeswax candle.)
3. For music, please play our recording: Modus circulus at exactly 7:00 p.m.
Contemplation:
4. While the music is playing, form a brother-sister chain – join hands and look within yourselves.
5. Please stare intently into the candlelight; no words are spoken during the ritual.
6. 7. When the background music ends, separate your hands again.
This concludes the ritual.
The objects should now be cleared away, with a ‘different’ person taking the chalice after each Grail round, as it should preferably be kept with different participants each time.
As always, we ask for active participation!