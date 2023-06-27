Skyfall 2023: AI & the Mark of the Beast by Pastor Dean Odle

Session #4 of the Skyfall 2023 Conference.
Pastor Dean Odle shows proof that the mark of the beast foretold in Revelation will be implemented with artificial intelligence and an agenda backed by the New World Order.
