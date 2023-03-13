The Science of Misleading You Back to Slavery. Are YOU Ready to Get WISE?
In this discourse, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, the Inventor of Email, US Candidate for Senate, and Exploratory Candidate for U.S. President reveals the SCIENCE of HOW those who own the systems of Power Profit Control MISLEAD YOU back to slavery. This talk will educate you on Dr. SHIVA's foundational discovery, in SIMPLE, EASY-TO-UNDERSTAND terms, with historical examples to arm you to WIN Truth Freedom Health®.
Find out more at TruthFreedomHealth.com and Shiva4Senate.com.
Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.