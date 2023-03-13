The Science of Misleading You Back to Slavery. Are YOU Ready to Get WISE?

In this discourse, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, the Inventor of Email, US Candidate for Senate, and Exploratory Candidate for U.S. President reveals the SCIENCE of HOW those who own the systems of Power Profit Control MISLEAD YOU back to slavery. This talk will educate you on Dr. SHIVA's foundational discovery, in SIMPLE, EASY-TO-UNDERSTAND terms, with historical examples to arm you to WIN Truth Freedom Health®.

Find out more at TruthFreedomHealth.com and Shiva4Senate.com.

Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation.



